Awkwafina Scores Free Aquafina

Now that AWKWAFINA is a Golden Globe-winning actress, the water brand Aquafina is trying to get in her good graces by sending her free stuff.

She says, quote, "Yes, they did [send water]. I think it's because our names are very similar. But it's good to have water."

Of course, Awkwafina's name IS a play on the brand. She chose it 15 years ago when she was looking for "a stupid name" to use as a stage name. She has said that she also considered "Dassani, with two 'S's." Her real name is Nora Lum.

