Awkwafina Scores Free Aquafina

Check out the POWER of winning a Golden Globe...

January 7, 2020
Jen Myers
Awkwafina

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Now that AWKWAFINA is a Golden Globe-winning actress, the water brand Aquafina is trying to get in her good graces by sending her free stuff.

She says, quote, "Yes, they did [send water].  I think it's because our names are very similar.  But it's good to have water."

Of course, Awkwafina's name IS a play on the brand.  She chose it 15 years ago when she was looking for "a stupid name" to use as a stage name.  She has said that she also considered "Dassani, with two 'S's."  Her real name is Nora Lum.

