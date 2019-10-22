Asking Parents To Put Down Their Phones

According to a new survey of parents with kids between five and 18 years old, HALF of them say their kids have asked them to put down their phone.

And 69% of the parents admit it was hard . . . and they feel, quote, "addicted" to their phone.

The survey also found parents say they spend an average of two hours and 41 minutes per day hanging out with their kids . . . and two hours and 17 minutes messing around on their phone. That's just a 24-minute difference.

Click Here to see more.