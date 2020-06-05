Area Pools Reopening Information

St. Louis County government recently announced that county pools may reopen beginning June 15, but not all area pools have announced plans to do so.

Here's a quick list of what pools will be reopening and when...

DES PERES: The Lodge Des Peres intends to reopen on June 15.

CRESTWOOD: The Crestwood Aquatic Center will reopen June 15 with heavy restrictions.

KIRKWOOD: Select portions of the Kirkwood Aquatic Center will open beginning June 15.

SHREWSBURY: The Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center is planning to open June 17.

MAPLEWOOD: The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center intends to reopen on June 15.

And Raging Rivers WaterPark in GRAFTON will be opening on June 26.

