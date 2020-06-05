Area Pools Reopening Information
Some area pools will be reopening soon, but sadly, some will NOT be reopening at all.
June 5, 2020
St. Louis County government recently announced that county pools may reopen beginning June 15, but not all area pools have announced plans to do so.
Here's a quick list of what pools will be reopening and when...
DES PERES: The Lodge Des Peres intends to reopen on June 15.
CRESTWOOD: The Crestwood Aquatic Center will reopen June 15 with heavy restrictions.
KIRKWOOD: Select portions of the Kirkwood Aquatic Center will open beginning June 15.
SHREWSBURY: The Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center is planning to open June 17.
MAPLEWOOD: The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center intends to reopen on June 15.
And Raging Rivers WaterPark in GRAFTON will be opening on June 26.
