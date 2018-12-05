Apple Music's TOP 100 Global Songs And Albums For 2018

Apple Music released their "Top 100 Global Songs and Albums for 2018". Drake is Number One on both. "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" are the top two songs, and "Scorpion" is the #1 album.

Drake was also named their Artist of the Year, and Juice WRLD is their Breakout Artist. "I Like It" by Cardi B is the Song of the Year, and "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves is the Album of the Year.

Click Here to see more.