Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He's Leaving "The Walking Dead"

Losing Andrew Lincoln is a HUGE blow to "The Walking Dead", but the choice came down to the show vs. family, and family won.

He says, quote, "I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older. It was that simple. It was time for me to come home."

Lincoln is British, and "The Walking Dead" shoots in Georgia. He's played the lead character, Rick Grimes, since the show premiered on Halloween night in 2010, and still no word on HOW he will be exitting the show.

