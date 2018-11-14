America's Most And Least Trusted News Anchors

A new poll asked more than 2,200 adults for their thoughts on the news, and specific anchors.

Out of 49 news anchors, LESTER HOLT from NBC ranked as the MOST trustworthy. 32% found him "very" trustworthy, and an additional 30% found him somewhat trustworthy. Here are the most trustworthy anchors from the poll:

The 10 Most Trustworthy Anchors:

1. Lester Holt, NBC . . . 32% very trustworthy, 30% somewhat

2. Anderson Cooper, CNN . . . 29% very trustworthy, 27% somewhat

3. Robin Roberts, ABC . . . 28% very trustworthy, 32% somewhat

4. David Muir, ABC . . . 28% very trustworthy, 30% somewhat

5. Brian Williams, MSNBC . . . 24% very trustworthy, 30% somewhat

6. Harris Faulkner, Fox News . . . 24% very trustworthy, 28% somewhat

7. George Stephanopoulos, ABC . . . 23% very trustworthy, 30% somewhat

8. Andrea Mitchell, NBC . . . 23% very trustworthy, 27% somewhat

9. Chris Wallace, Fox News . . . 22% very trustworthy, 35% somewhat

10. Gayle King, CBS . . . 22% very trustworthy, 33% somewhat

People could also vote for each anchor as being "Not At All" trustworthy, or somewhat UN-trustworthy. SEAN HANNITY ranked as the least trustworthy.

The 10 Least Trustworthy Anchors:

1. Sean Hannity, Fox News . . . 30% don't trust at all, 16% don't trust much

2. Rachel Maddow, MSNBC . . . 26% don't trust at all, 12% don't trust much

3. Don Lemon, CNN . . . 25% don't trust at all, 11% don't trust much

4. Mika Brzezinski, MSNBC . . . 23% don't trust at all, 17% don't trust much

5. Joe Scarborough, MSNBC . . . 22% don't trust at all, 19% don't trust much

6. Chris Matthews, MSNBC . . . 22% don't trust at all, 15% don't trust much

7. Tucker Carlson, Fox News . . . 21% don't trust at all, 15% don't trust much

8. Laura Ingraham, Fox News . . . 20% don't trust at all, 14% don't trust much

9. Chris Cuomo, CNN . . . 20% don't trust at all, 14% don't trust much

10. Juan Williams, Fox News . . . 19% don't trust at all, 16% don't trust much

