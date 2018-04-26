Amazon's New Echo Dot For Kids

Amazon just announced a new Echo Dot KIDS Edition that basically acts like a virtual babysitter. And if your kid says, "I'm bored," your robot ASSISTANT can entertain them, so you don't have to.

It does stuff like read books and play music. And there's even an option where it won't respond unless they say PLEASE first. It starts shipping on May 9th and costs $80, which is $30 more than the regular Echo Dot. But it comes in a kid-friendly case, so it's harder for them to break it.

You also get a year of something called "FreeTime Unlimited," which lets you access more stuff. But you don't HAVE to buy anything if you already have an Echo. You'll also be able to use the new options on your regular Echo Dot.

