Airplane Etiquette
Here are a few questions about the proper ETIQUETTE on an airplane.
A survey on airplane etiquette asked people whether different things are acceptable or not. For example, 62% of us say it's NOT okay to take your shoes off on a plane. Here are eight more questions, and how people answered...
1. Is it okay to stand right next to the gate before your group gets called to board? 74% said no, it's not cool. You're just in the way.
2. Is it okay to say hi to the person next to you when you sit down? 89% said yes. 11% said no, just leave them alone.
3. Asking a stranger to switch seats, so you can sit with someone? 81% said it's fine.
4. Is it okay to recline your seat? 40% said no, it's unacceptable.
5. Bringing outside food like McDonald's on the plane? 34% said don't do it because of the smell.
6. Waking someone up if they fall asleep on your shoulder. 15% said they'd just let the person sleep. (Wow, people are THAT non-confrontational?)
7. Standing in the aisle as soon as the plane lands? 85% said it's not okay.
8. Clapping when the plane touches down? 84% said don't do it.
