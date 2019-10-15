A survey on airplane etiquette asked people whether different things are acceptable or not. For example, 62% of us say it's NOT okay to take your shoes off on a plane. Here are eight more questions, and how people answered...

1. Is it okay to stand right next to the gate before your group gets called to board? 74% said no, it's not cool. You're just in the way.

2. Is it okay to say hi to the person next to you when you sit down? 89% said yes. 11% said no, just leave them alone.

3. Asking a stranger to switch seats, so you can sit with someone? 81% said it's fine.

4. Is it okay to recline your seat? 40% said no, it's unacceptable.

5. Bringing outside food like McDonald's on the plane? 34% said don't do it because of the smell.

6. Waking someone up if they fall asleep on your shoulder. 15% said they'd just let the person sleep. (Wow, people are THAT non-confrontational?)

7. Standing in the aisle as soon as the plane lands? 85% said it's not okay.

8. Clapping when the plane touches down? 84% said don't do it.

