Adopt a Saint Louis Zoo African Lion for Valentine's Day

The king of the jungle is also a king of hearts! Adopt an African lion from the Saint Louis Zoo for Valentine’s Day.

The Zoo valentine adoption package includes a plush toy lion and valentine card from you (while supplies last), personalized adoption certificate, color photo with animal facts, car decal, name on the Zoo Parents Donor Wall and Zoo website for one year, and an invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic.

For $50, which includes shipping and handling, the Zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the continental United States. Proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals.

To adopt the lion, order online at stlzoo.org/lionadoption, call (314) 646-4771 or stop by a Welcome Desk at the north or south entrance of the Zoo. Save $10 when you purchase and pick up your adoption package at the Zoo.

Online and phone orders must be made by Feb. 1 to ensure Feb. 14 delivery. Walk-in orders are available through Feb. 14.