Actors Who Did Lifetime Movies Before They Were Famous

Did you know that these actors did LIFETIME movies?

July 6, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Jason Mamoa

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here's a list of celebrities who did cheesy Lifetime Movies before they were famous...

1.  Reese Witherspoon,  "Wildflower"  (1991)

2.  Ben Affleck,  "Daddy"  (1991)

3.  Jason Momoa,  "Tempted"  (2003)

4.  Hilary Swank,  "Cries Unheard: The Donna Yaklich Story"  (1994) . . . and "Dying to Belong"  (1997)

5.  Zac Efron,  "Miracle Run"  (2004)

6.  Taraji P. Henson,  "Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story"  (2011)

7.  Kristen Bell,  "Gracie's Choice"  (2004)

8.  Mark Ruffalo,  "On the 2nd Day of Christmas"  (1997)

9.  Ellen Page,  "Going for Broke"  (2003)

10.  Kristen Stewart,  "Speak"  (2004)

11.  Camilla Luddington,  "William & Kate"  (2011)

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
actors
did
Lifetime
movies
before
famous
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim