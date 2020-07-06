Actors Who Did Lifetime Movies Before They Were Famous

Here's a list of celebrities who did cheesy Lifetime Movies before they were famous...

1. Reese Witherspoon, "Wildflower" (1991)

2. Ben Affleck, "Daddy" (1991)

3. Jason Momoa, "Tempted" (2003)

4. Hilary Swank, "Cries Unheard: The Donna Yaklich Story" (1994) . . . and "Dying to Belong" (1997)

5. Zac Efron, "Miracle Run" (2004)

6. Taraji P. Henson, "Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story" (2011)

7. Kristen Bell, "Gracie's Choice" (2004)

8. Mark Ruffalo, "On the 2nd Day of Christmas" (1997)

9. Ellen Page, "Going for Broke" (2003)

10. Kristen Stewart, "Speak" (2004)

11. Camilla Luddington, "William & Kate" (2011)

Click Here to see more.