"A Time For Thanks"

I want to take a minute to say thank you. Thank you for all of your sacrifices right now. Thank you for being part of something larger than all of us. Thank you to the nurses and doctors on the front lines right now. Thank you for all of the good that has come out of this difficult time.

I had to go to Siteman yesterday, and it was a ghost town.

Thanks to the staff for being there so I could get my monthly bloodwork and treatment.

I was stopped before I entered the hospital and asked some questions. It looked like a military checkpoint. Then, I had my temperature taken and was given a pass by security.

I had a needle stuck in my chest (port) and they drew my blood. The mask I'm wearing? I've worn that every visit for the last 4 years. Those blood tests in the yellow? Those show that my red and white blood cells are still below normal limits. Like, below what they should be to fight a virus. The cancer meds I take that slow the growth of my cancer cells also slow the growth of healthy cells.

The protocol everyone’s following right now with masks and washing hands and staying away from crowded places with sick people? This is every flu season for cancer patients.

So thank you. Thanks for flattening the curve. Thanks for thinking and caring about the cancer community at this time. Thanks for being a part of something bigger than all of us.

