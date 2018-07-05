8 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married on the Fourth of July

Did you have a romantic Fourth of July? These famous couples all tied the knot on Independence Day--and are still together:

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath frontman married his manager's daughter in Maui on July 4, 1982. Ozzy later said that he chose this date so he would never forget his wedding anniversary.

David and Victoria Beckham. The soccer star married Posh Spice in 1999 in a lavish ceremony at the 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, Ireland. The couple reportedly sat upon golden thrones at the altar and had nude figurines of themselves on their wedding cake.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The That 70's Show co-stars tied the knot in 2015 near Oak Glen, California. Mila wore a matching white dress with the couple's daughter Wyatt. The stars were extremely secretive about the ceremony and Ashton said he purposefully lied about their location on social media to avoid paparazzi.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. The Pretty Woman actress married the cameraman at her estate near Taos, New Mexico in 2002. Roberts wore a pink dress while her groom wore a ruffled red shirt.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach. After a 27-year partnership, the singer finally married music executive Bach in a private ceremony on Lake Zurich in Switzerland in 2013.

Sara Ramirez and Ryan Debolt. The Grey's Anatomy actress married her longtime partner in a private beachfront ceremony in New York in 2012.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley. The British actors, who met while filming an adaptation of Wuthering Heights, made the leap in a castle in the South of France in 2014.

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick. The "Uptown Girl" singer married his fourth wife, an equestrian, in 2015. They wed at his estate on Long Island with the ceremony being officiated by the Governor of New York, Andrew

