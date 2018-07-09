The 25 Sexiest Boy Band Videos of All Time

July 9, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
NSync

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

PopSugar.com put together a list of the 25 Sexiest Boy Band Videos of All Time.  But they really stretched the definition of the term "Boy Band", by including Outkast, The All-American Rejects, and Maroon 5.

Okay, Maroon 5 is a judgment call.  Anyway, here's the Top 10 . . .

 

1.  "Gone",  'N Sync

 

2.  "Misery",  Maroon 5

 

3.  "Freak Me",  Another Level

 

4.  "Give Me Just One Night",  98 Degrees

 

5.  "I Found You",  The Wanted

 

6.  "Glad You Came",  The Wanted

7.  "Bye Bye Bye",  'N Sync

 

8.  "No Diggity",  Blackstreet

 

9.  "Show 'Em (What You're Made Of)",  The Backstreet Boys

10.  "If I Let You Go",  Westlife

 

 

Tags: 
Boy Bands
sexy