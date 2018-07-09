PopSugar.com put together a list of the 25 Sexiest Boy Band Videos of All Time. But they really stretched the definition of the term "Boy Band", by including Outkast, The All-American Rejects, and Maroon 5.

Okay, Maroon 5 is a judgment call. Anyway, here's the Top 10 . . .

1. "Gone", 'N Sync

2. "Misery", Maroon 5

3. "Freak Me", Another Level

4. "Give Me Just One Night", 98 Degrees

5. "I Found You", The Wanted

6. "Glad You Came", The Wanted

Video of The Wanted - Glad You Came

7. "Bye Bye Bye", 'N Sync

8. "No Diggity", Blackstreet

9. "Show 'Em (What You're Made Of)", The Backstreet Boys

Video of Backstreet Boys - Show &#039;Em (What You&#039;re Made Of)

10. "If I Let You Go", Westlife