The 25 Sexiest Boy Band Videos of All Time
July 9, 2018
PopSugar.com put together a list of the 25 Sexiest Boy Band Videos of All Time. But they really stretched the definition of the term "Boy Band", by including Outkast, The All-American Rejects, and Maroon 5.
Okay, Maroon 5 is a judgment call. Anyway, here's the Top 10 . . .
1. "Gone", 'N Sync
2. "Misery", Maroon 5
3. "Freak Me", Another Level
4. "Give Me Just One Night", 98 Degrees
5. "I Found You", The Wanted
6. "Glad You Came", The Wanted
7. "Bye Bye Bye", 'N Sync
8. "No Diggity", Blackstreet
9. "Show 'Em (What You're Made Of)", The Backstreet Boys
10. "If I Let You Go", Westlife