The 2019 Golden Globes Nominations

The nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards were announced yesterday, and "Vice" led the way with six nominations. That's the movie where Christian Bale plays former Vice President Dick Cheney. "A Star Is Born", "The Favourite", and "Green Book" tied for the second-most nominations, with five each.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" was the most nominated TV show, with four.

As for the snubs, Oscar hopefuls "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", "Ben Is Back", "First Reformed", "The Hate U Give", "Hereditary", "Mary Queen of Scots", "On the Basis of Sex", and "Widows" were all shut out.

Critically acclaimed movies "Paddington 2" and "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" were also ignored, despite the Golden Globes' fondness for musicals.

By the way, even though there's a Best Musical or Comedy category, both "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" were instead nominated for Best Drama, which some people found strange.

For what it's worth, the Globes allows producers to submit movies in whatever category they want, so the people behind those movies wanted them to be judged as dramas.

As for the TV snubs, "American Horror Story", "Black-ish", "Better Call Saul", "The Haunting of Hill House", "Little Drummer Girl", "Maniac", "Orange Is the New Black", "Silicon Valley", "This Is Us", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", and "Yellowstone" walked away empty-handed . . .

As did "House of Cards", which didn't get any nominations for its final, Kevin Spacey-less season.

One SURPRISE was Sacha Baron Cohen being nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for "Who Is America".

"The 76th Annual Golden Globes" will air live on Sunday, January 6th on NBC.

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are co-hosting.

Here's you complete list...

Movie Awards

Best Drama:

"Black Panther"

"BlacKKKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Actress in a Drama:

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Best Actor in a Drama:

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKKKlansman"

Best Musical or Comedy:

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy:

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy:

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Best Animated Feature Film:

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlacKKKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Director:

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKKKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best Original Song:

Kendrick Lamar's "All the Stars" from "Black Panther"

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry's "Girl in the Movies" from "Dumplin'"

Annie Lennox's "Requiem for a Private War" from "Private War"

Troye Sivan and Jónsi's "Revelation" from "Boy Erased"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

Best Original Score:

"A Quiet Place", Marco Beltrami

"Isle of Dogs", Alexandre Desplat

"Black Panther", Ludwig Goransson

"First Man", Justin Hurwitz

"Mary Poppins Returns", Marc Shaiman

Best Screenplay:

"Roma" (Written by Alfonso Cuarón)

"The Favourite" (Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

"If Beale Street Could Talk" (Written by Barry Jenkins)

"Vice" (Written by Adam McKay)

"Green Book" (Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly)

Best Foreign-Language Film:

"Capernaum" (Lebanon)

"Girl" (Belgium)

"Never Look Away" (Germany)

"Roma" (Mexico)

"Shoplifters" (Japan)

TV Awards

Best Drama Series:

"The Americans" (FX)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Homecoming" (Amazon)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Pose" (FX)

Best Actress in a Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Actor in a Drama:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Best Musical or Comedy Series:

"Barry" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Kidding" (Showtime)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series:

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Miniseries or TV Movie:

"The Alienist" (TNT)

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO)

"A Very English Scandal" (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie:

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie:

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Click Here to see more.