The 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

The Critics' Choice Awards were last night, and her are the big winners:

Movies:

Best Picture - "Roma"

Best Actor - Christian Bale in "Vice"

Best Actress - Glenn Close in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"

Best Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali in "Green Book "

Best Supporting Actress - Regina King in "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Young Actor/Actress - Elsie Fisher in "Eighth Grade"

Best Acting Ensemble - "The Favourite"

Best Director - "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón

Best Animated Feature - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Action Movie - "Mission: Impossible – Fallout "

Best Comedy - "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie - "A Quiet Place"

Best Song - "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

TV:

Best Drama Series - "The Americans" (FX)

Best Actor In a Drama Series - Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" (FX)

Best Actress In a Drama Series - Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Best Comedy Series - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Best Actor In a Comedy Series - Bill Hader (HBO) in "Barry"

Best Actress In a Comedy Series - Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Click Here to see more.