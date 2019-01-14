The 2019 Critics' Choice Awards
Hre were the big winners of last night's Critics' Choice Awards.
Movies:
Best Picture - "Roma"
Best Actor - Christian Bale in "Vice"
Best Actress - Glenn Close in "The Wife" and Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"
Best Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali in "Green Book "
Best Supporting Actress - Regina King in "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Best Young Actor/Actress - Elsie Fisher in "Eighth Grade"
Best Acting Ensemble - "The Favourite"
Best Director - "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón
Best Animated Feature - "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best Action Movie - "Mission: Impossible – Fallout "
Best Comedy - "Crazy Rich Asians"
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie - "A Quiet Place"
Best Song - "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
TV:
Best Drama Series - "The Americans" (FX)
Best Actor In a Drama Series - Matthew Rhys in "The Americans" (FX)
Best Actress In a Drama Series - Sandra Oh in "Killing Eve" (BBC America)
Best Comedy Series - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
Best Actor In a Comedy Series - Bill Hader (HBO) in "Barry"
Best Actress In a Comedy Series - Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
