The 2019 CMA Winners

Here's who won at last night's CMAs...

November 14, 2019
Jen Myers
Here's your complete list of winners from last night's CMAs...

Entertainer of the Year:  Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist of the Year:  Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year:  Kacey Musgraves

Vocal Duo of the Year:  Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year:  Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year:  Ashley McBryde

Album of the Year:  "Girl", Maren Morris

Song of the Year:  "Beautiful Crazy", Luke Combs.  It's a songwriter's award so he shares it with Wyatt B. Durrette III, and Robert Williford.

Single of the Year:  "God's Country", Blake Shelton

Musical Event of the Year:  "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Music Video of the Year:  "Rainbow", Kacey Musgraves

