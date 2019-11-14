The 2019 CMA Winners
November 14, 2019
Here's your complete list of winners from last night's CMAs...
Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks
Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves
Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde
Album of the Year: "Girl", Maren Morris
Song of the Year: "Beautiful Crazy", Luke Combs. It's a songwriter's award so he shares it with Wyatt B. Durrette III, and Robert Williford.
Single of the Year: "God's Country", Blake Shelton
Musical Event of the Year: "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Music Video of the Year: "Rainbow", Kacey Musgraves
