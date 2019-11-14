The 2019 CMA Winners

Here's your complete list of winners from last night's CMAs...

Entertainer of the Year: Garth Brooks

Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kacey Musgraves

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year: Ashley McBryde

Album of the Year: "Girl", Maren Morris

Song of the Year: "Beautiful Crazy", Luke Combs. It's a songwriter's award so he shares it with Wyatt B. Durrette III, and Robert Williford.

Single of the Year: "God's Country", Blake Shelton

Musical Event of the Year: "Old Town Road (Remix)", Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Music Video of the Year: "Rainbow", Kacey Musgraves

