2018's Top Grossing Tours So Far

ED SHEERAN is #1 on Pollstar's annual mid-year list of the top-grossing tours over the first six months. He's made $213.9 million so far, which is $100 million more than the runner-up BRUNO MARS. Here's the top 10...

1. Ed Sheeran, $213.9 million . . . 52 shows

2. Bruno Mars, $113.4 million . . . 50 shows

3. The Rolling Stones, $100.8 million . . . 12 shows

4. Taylor Swift, $98 million . . . 16 shows

5. Pink, $95.6 million . . . 46 shows

6. Eagles, $84 million . . . 31 shows

7. Justin Timberlake, $83.8 million . . . 36 shows

8. Kenny Chesney, $62.1 million . . . 25 shows

9. Roger Waters, $60.7 million . . . 50 shows

10. U2, $59.9 million . . . 26 shows

