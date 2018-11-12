The 2018 People's Choice Awards Winners
Here's who wom at last night's People's Choice Awards.
The "People's Choice Awards" aired last night. It's the show's first time at its new home, E!. Here are the big winners...
Movie Awards:
Favorite Movie of the Year: "Avengers: Infinity War"
Favorite Movie Actor: Chadwick Boseman . . . from "Black Panther"
Favorite Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson . . . from "Avengers: Infinity War"
Favorite Comedy Movie: "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Favorite Comedic Movie Star: Melissa McCarthy . . . from "Life of the Party"
Favorite Drama Movie: "Fifty Shades Freed"
Favorite Dramatic Movie Star: Jamie Dornan . . . from "Fifty Shades Freed"
Favorite Action Movie: "Avengers: Infinity War"
Favorite Action Movie Star: Danai Gurira . . . from "Black Panther"
Favorite Family Movie: "Incredibles 2"
TV Awards:
Favorite TV Show: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Favorite Drama Show: "Riverdale"
Favorite Comedy Show: "Orange Is the New Black"
Favorite Revival Show: "Dynasty"
Favorite Reality Show: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Favorite Competition Show: "The Voice"
Favorite TV Actor: Harry Shum Jr. . . . from "Shadowhunters"
Favorite TV Actress: Katherine McNamara . . . from "Shadowhunters"
Favorite Drama Star: Mariska Hargitay . . . from "Law & Order: SVU"
Favorite Comedy Star: Jim Parsons . . . from "The Big Bang Theory"
Favorite Daytime Talk Show: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Favorite Late Night Talk Show: "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"
Favorite Competition Contestant: Maddie Poppe . . . from "American Idol"
Favorite Reality TV Star: Khloe Kardashian
Favorite Binge-worthy Show: "Shadowhunters"
Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: "Wynonna Earp"
Music Awards:
Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite Song: "Idol", BTS
Favorite Album: "Queen", Nicki Minaj
Favorite Group: BTS
Favorite Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Latin Artist: CNCO
Favorite Music Video: "Idol", BTS
Favorite Concert Tour: Taylor Swift
Other Awards:
Favorite Social Celebrity: BTS
Favorite Comedy Act: Kevin Hart
Favorite 'Style' Star: Harry Styles
Favorite 'Game Changer': Serena Williams
