The 2018 People's Choice Awards Winners

The "People's Choice Awards" aired last night. It's the show's first time at its new home, E!. Here are the big winners...

Movie Awards:

Favorite Movie of the Year: "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Movie Actor: Chadwick Boseman . . . from "Black Panther"

Favorite Movie Actress: Scarlett Johansson . . . from "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Comedy Movie: "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Favorite Comedic Movie Star: Melissa McCarthy . . . from "Life of the Party"

Favorite Drama Movie: "Fifty Shades Freed"

Favorite Dramatic Movie Star: Jamie Dornan . . . from "Fifty Shades Freed"

Favorite Action Movie: "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Action Movie Star: Danai Gurira . . . from "Black Panther"

Favorite Family Movie: "Incredibles 2"

TV Awards:

Favorite TV Show: "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Favorite Drama Show: "Riverdale"

Favorite Comedy Show: "Orange Is the New Black"

Favorite Revival Show: "Dynasty"

Favorite Reality Show: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Favorite Competition Show: "The Voice"

Favorite TV Actor: Harry Shum Jr. . . . from "Shadowhunters"

Favorite TV Actress: Katherine McNamara . . . from "Shadowhunters"

Favorite Drama Star: Mariska Hargitay . . . from "Law & Order: SVU"

Favorite Comedy Star: Jim Parsons . . . from "The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Daytime Talk Show: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Favorite Late Night Talk Show: "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

Favorite Competition Contestant: Maddie Poppe . . . from "American Idol"

Favorite Reality TV Star: Khloe Kardashian

Favorite Binge-worthy Show: "Shadowhunters"

Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: "Wynonna Earp"

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Song: "Idol", BTS

Favorite Album: "Queen", Nicki Minaj

Favorite Group: BTS

Favorite Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Latin Artist: CNCO

Favorite Music Video: "Idol", BTS

Favorite Concert Tour: Taylor Swift

Other Awards:

Favorite Social Celebrity: BTS

Favorite Comedy Act: Kevin Hart

Favorite 'Style' Star: Harry Styles

Favorite 'Game Changer': Serena Williams

