The 2018 People's Choice Awards Winners

Here's who wom at last night's People's Choice Awards.

November 12, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The "People's Choice Awards" aired last night.  It's the show's first time at its new home, E!.  Here are the big winners...

Movie Awards:

Favorite Movie of the Year:  "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Movie Actor:  Chadwick Boseman . . . from "Black Panther"

Favorite Movie Actress:  Scarlett Johansson . . . from "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Comedy Movie:  "The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Favorite Comedic Movie Star:  Melissa McCarthy . . . from "Life of the Party"

Favorite Drama Movie:  "Fifty Shades Freed"

Favorite Dramatic Movie Star:  Jamie Dornan . . . from "Fifty Shades Freed"

Favorite Action Movie:  "Avengers: Infinity War"

Favorite Action Movie Star:  Danai Gurira . . . from "Black Panther"

Favorite Family Movie:  "Incredibles 2"

 

TV Awards:

Favorite TV Show:  "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Favorite Drama Show:  "Riverdale"

Favorite Comedy Show:  "Orange Is the New Black"

Favorite Revival Show:  "Dynasty"

Favorite Reality Show:  "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Favorite Competition Show:  "The Voice"

Favorite TV Actor:  Harry Shum Jr. . . . from "Shadowhunters"

Favorite TV Actress:  Katherine McNamara . . . from "Shadowhunters"

Favorite Drama Star:  Mariska Hargitay . . . from "Law & Order: SVU"

Favorite Comedy Star:  Jim Parsons . . . from "The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Daytime Talk Show:  "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Favorite Late Night Talk Show:  "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

Favorite Competition Contestant:  Maddie Poppe . . . from "American Idol"

Favorite Reality TV Star:  Khloe Kardashian

Favorite Binge-worthy Show:  "Shadowhunters"

Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show:  "Wynonna Earp"

 

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist:  Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist:  Nicki Minaj

Favorite Song:  "Idol", BTS

Favorite Album:  "Queen", Nicki Minaj

Favorite Group:  BTS

Favorite Country Artist:  Blake Shelton

Favorite Latin Artist:  CNCO

Favorite Music Video:  "Idol", BTS

Favorite Concert Tour:  Taylor Swift

 

Other Awards:

Favorite Social Celebrity:  BTS

Favorite Comedy Act:  Kevin Hart

Favorite 'Style' Star:  Harry Styles

Favorite 'Game Changer':  Serena Williams

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
PEOPLE
choice
awards
winners
2018
Courtney & Company