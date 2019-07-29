Police Replace Parking Ticket Fees With Donations For Shelter Pets

More of this please!

July 29, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(Y98) - Having to pay a parking ticket isn't fun, but what might take the sting out a little bit is knowing the funds go directly to a pet-friendly cause. One city's scofflaws didn't mind as much when shelling out.

Kicking off a pilot program to help fund a local animal shelter, police in Muncie, Indiana took payments covering the amount of the fine in the form of cat food and litter.

With several hundred felines in the Muncie Animal Care & Services facility, the department said they just wanted to help.

According to the department, who shared photos on Twitter of the pet supplies filling a room, "Most of the folks that donated didn't even have parking tickets."

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
pets
Animals
police
traffic tickets
fees
Indiana
uplifting

Upcoming Events

02 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at Wood Bakery for the Diner and Donut Tour! Wood Bakery
03 Aug
Jill Devine at EPC's Back to School Sale! EPC Computers
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
View More Events