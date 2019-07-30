Cop apologizes after accusing McDonald's of eating the sandwich he 'forgot' he ate himself

(Y98) - An Indiana sheriff's deputy accused a McDonald's employee of taking a bite out of his sandwich – even though he was the one who took the bite himself

The Marion County Sheriff's deputy, identified only as "DJ" in press reports, tells the local NBC affiliate he bought the sandwich in the morning, but didn't open it until several hours later, while he was working at Marion County Jail.

"I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites," he says. "I know I didn't eat it. No one else was around. I said, 'You know what? I am going to the McDonald's to see if they can get that taken care of.'"

When he did, the manager offered the disgruntled officer free food, which he turned down.

"I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way," he says.

After no one would admit to it, the Marion County Sheriff's Office launched a week-long investigation. It's findings:

"The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room," the report reads.

It says DJ had apparently "forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich" and "wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s employee had tampered with his food."

McChicken Gate ended with a formal apology from the officer to McDonald's.

