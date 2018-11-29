Hugh Jackman World Tour Is Happening...and Yes It Will Include The Greatest Showman Songs

This may be the greatest news this week!

Hugh Jackman just announced on Twitter that he will be going on a world tour and feature songs from his films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables as well as the Broadway production The Boy From Oz, for which he won a Tony Award.

Jackman told the Today Show, “This is a big dream come true for me… I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m telling stories,” he said, noting he will be backed by a 26-piece orchestra and 30 singers and dancers. “I love going to a concert when I feel something happened that night that could only happen that night… I’m just gonna have a party.”

No details yet on when tickets will go on sale.

Click here to read more.