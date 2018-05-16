How Does the Royal Family Feel About All of Meghan Markle's Family Drama?

Between Meghan Markle's estranged brother writing letters to Harry, her half-sister bashing her in the press, and now her father apparently staging photos with the paparazzi, the weeks leading up to Meghan and Harry's royal wedding have been filled to the brim with drama.

So how does the Royal Family feel?

"The royal family will be appalled and horrified," Piers Morgan tells ET.

Morgan says that the queen will likely stay silent on the matter but that doesn't mean she is happy with the situation.

"I've been with the queen a few times and when she wants to express her disapproval, she doesn't really say very much." "She just looks at you. It's a look that could cut through butter from a thousand miles and you get the look of disapproval."

As for Meghan and Harry, ET reported Monday that Prince Harry is likely "feeling enraged" due to his own personal history with the paparazzi in relation to the passing of his mother, Princess Diana.

Kensington Palace did issued a statement Monday that “this is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding" and “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

