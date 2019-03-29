LOOK: Hollywood attacks latest bill to ban abortion

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYKY) — A new abortion bill in Georgia is being overtly opposed by dozens of Hollywood celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Laverne Cox, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Ben Stiller.

The bill "prohibits most abortions after six weeks from conception".

More than 70 celebrities have sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston saying they will influence the industry to avoid Georgia if they move forward with the bill.

Production companies have stayed away from commenting on the bill, but these actors and writers have not withheld their opinion.

