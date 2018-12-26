Holiday Leftovers You Should Avoid Giving Your Pet

We have all seen it, our pet's big, cute eyes staring up at us wanting some holiday leftovers.

Even though it is easy to cave in this situation, veterinarians in Australia say you should avoid giving your pets leftovers this Christmas.

"We've seen a spike in Christmas and Easter hospital emergencies because people allow their pets to eat foods harmful to them," veterinarian Dr Jill Griffiths said.

For example, dogs should not be given chocolate because it can cause seizures and even death.

Christmas cakes that contain raisins or grapes can cause kidney failure in cats. Felines are also more prone to ingesting decorations due to their curiosity.

For more exotic pets like birds, avocados should be avoided because breathing can be restricted.

Most important, if your pet is experiencing any negative side effects, bring them to your local veterinarian.