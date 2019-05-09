LOOK: Hilary Duff shows off new engagement ring
Congrats to the happy couple!
May 9, 2019
NEW YORK (KYKY) — Congrats are in order for Hilary Duff and her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Koma, who are newly engaged!
The actress shared the happy news via Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring and smooching Koma, with a heart emoji and the caption, “He asked me to be his wife."
Koma also shared the photo, with the caption, “I asked my best friend to marry me." The couple share a 7-month-old daughter, Banks, while Duff also has a son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.
