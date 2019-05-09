LOOK: Hilary Duff shows off new engagement ring

NEW YORK (KYKY) — Congrats are in order for Hilary Duff and her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Koma, who are newly engaged!

The actress shared the happy news via Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring and smooching Koma, with a heart emoji and the caption, “He asked me to be his wife."

He asked me to be his wife♥️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 9, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Koma also shared the photo, with the caption, “I asked my best friend to marry me." The couple share a 7-month-old daughter, Banks, while Duff also has a son, Luca, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

