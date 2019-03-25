(Green Olive Media)

Hi-Pointe is making a special burger made with Lion's Choice roast beef

The offer is for Monday, March 25 – so get there if you can!

March 25, 2019
There's big "collab" happening in the local food world today. 

It's called the "Hi-on's Choice Burger" – a partnership between Lion's Choice and Hi-Pointe Drive-In that is available for today only. 

It's two Hi-Pointe burger patties stuffed with Lion's Choice beef and topped with provel cheese, along with seasoning and horseradish. 

For each Hi-On’s Choice Burger sold, $5 will be donated to Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. 

