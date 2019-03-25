Hi-Pointe is making a special burger made with Lion's Choice roast beef
The offer is for Monday, March 25 – so get there if you can!
There's big "collab" happening in the local food world today.
It's called the "Hi-on's Choice Burger" – a partnership between Lion's Choice and Hi-Pointe Drive-In that is available for today only.
It's two Hi-Pointe burger patties stuffed with Lion's Choice beef and topped with provel cheese, along with seasoning and horseradish.
One of our favorite collabs ever!! -- -- --— Hi Pointe Drive In (@HiPointeDriveIn) March 25, 2019
Hi-on’s Choice
8 oz hi point burger stuffed with provel cheese and 4 oz. of succulent Lion's Choice roast beef, lions choice special seasoned fries, horsey sauce, + arugula
Today only, $5 from each burg go to Operation Food Search pic.twitter.com/zqx2egaMnV
For each Hi-On’s Choice Burger sold, $5 will be donated to Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area.