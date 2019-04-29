WATCH: Family overcome with emotion at Busch Stadium after surprise meeting on Transplant Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — A day at the ballpark turned into an emotional meeting for some Cardinals fans as the family got to meet for the first time the man who received their brother's donated heart.

It was Transplant Awareness Day at the Busch Stadium on Sunday and thousands of fans with theme tickets were given a special hat and a portion of their ticket went to support transplants and organ donation.

Then Savannah Chavez Roesch and her family were recognized by the man who is now the owner of her little brother's beating heart. He got to hug, share a moment and take photos with the family.

Then video of the reaction was posted on Facebook:

Roesch explained on Facebook that their family was completely in the dark about who the person was that received her brother's heart and they only were able to send some photos him to "put a face to his new heart."

She explained how it happened:

"We got our group picture taken & as I'm giving my email address to the photographer to send the copy to me I hear a woman as "Are you Donovan's family?" I didn't really think much of it. I thought that it was someone that worked with him or knew him from school.

It was the recipient of Donovan Bulger 's heart!!!!!!!!! His daughter recognized the picture on our shirts & told her mom she thinks it's Donovan's family!!!! Without hesitation her mom came up to us & asked because they were just as eager to know who we were just as we were eager to meet them!! We were all in COMPLETE SHOCK & AWE!!! I think everyone in the ballpark heard our cries & shrieks of complete shock & joy!!!! I had been waiting to hear back from them since I wrote that letter & to FINALLY meet him & his WONDERFUL family COMPLETELY RANDOM by chance like that was a feeling I CANNOT even begin to describe!!!! We went back & got a group picture with our new found family!!!

I think Donovan arranged us to meet this way. What are the chances of this happening?!? I'm still in complete SHOCK!!!!! Thank you Angie for making our shirts!!!!! If it wasn't for us wearing them, this never would have happened!!! We would have walked past each other & would have never met!!!!!!"

