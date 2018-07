Heyy Mmmmboppers!!

Hanson will return to St. Louis, November 7th at Stifel Theatre (formerly Peabody Opera House).

HANSON marks their 26th birthday with a musical experience unlike any other. HANSON STRING THEORY - a musical manifesto with new and career spanning works from HANSON, arranged by David Campbell, performed with the world’s leading symphonies.

Video of Hanson - 'MmmBop' | Basement Sessions

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10am.

