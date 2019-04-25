Friday is National Pretzel Day which means free pretzels for STL!

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Tying together National Pretzel Day and its 99th birthday, St. Louis snack staple Gus’ Pretzels will be giving out its fresh hand-twisted pretzels for free Friday, April 26.

From 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at its shop in Benton Park, guests will receive a free pretzel (salted or unsalted) while supplies last, no purchase necessary.

Stop by between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to hear live Polka music and try samples of Fitz’s Root Beer. A limited number of jalapeño pepper jack bratwursts will also be available.

What: Free pretzels for Gus’ 99th Birthday and National Pretzel Day

When: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, April 26

Where: Gus’ Pretzel Shop at 1820 Arsenal St., St. Louis, MO 63118

