"Grey's Anatomy" Character Finally Breaks Her Silence!

If you have been following Grey's Anatomy from the beginning... you will know exactly what "character" we're talking about that never talks.

SPOILER, but Meridith Grey's trusty sidekick, and scrub nurse "Bokhee" SPOKE.

After 15 seasons Bokhee has only had one other line throughout the entire show.

Bokhee finally broke her silence and shocked fans with her response when celebrating Meredith after she broke the Grey-Sloan record for the longest surgery ever.

So what did she say?

DeLuca: I'm gonna tell them their son's being saved by a surgical legend."

Meredith: "Okay, don't do that."

DeLuca: "Surgical superhero?"

BOKHEE: "Wonder Woman."

Of course Twitter went nuts and we can't blame them:

BOKHEE JUST TALKED OMG THIS IS ICONIC #GreysAnatomy⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/aDEsro1Efk — yangs (@maingreys) February 22, 2019

Bokhee, Wonder Woman, and Meredith Grey = three legends #GreysAnatomy — Chris Chedrawi (@ChrisChedrawi) February 22, 2019

If that didn't get you pumped, don't forget next week's episode will break the record for being the longest-running medical drama on television.

Thank you Bohkee for always being there.