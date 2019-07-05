'Gremlins' reboot slated for 2020

(KYKY) — Everyone's favorite "cute" creatures are back in a new TV series adaptation of the 1984 feature film, "Gremlins."

"Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" will serve as a prequel to the original movie and its 1990 sequel. Set in Shanghai in the 1920s, the 10-episode series reveals the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo.

The reboot is slated to premiere in 2020 on the forthcoming streaming service WarnerMedia — which is scheduled to launch late 2019.

It will be written by Tze Chun, who also produced FOX television series "Gotham," and executive produced by Tze Chun, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register, and Brendan Hay.

