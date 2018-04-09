Goo Goo Dolls Coming To St. Louis

The Goo Goo Dolls are headed back to St. Louis for their "Dizzy Up the Girl 20th Anniversary Tour".

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform live at The Pageant on Friday, October 5, 2018. Doors open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm.

Get your tickets early, by using the promo code 'DANCE' on Thursday, April 12th between 10am-10pm.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 13th at 10am, but Y98 will be giving tickets away all this weekend!

