Get Y98 on your Smart Speaker

Did you know you can listen to Y98 on your smart speaker? Get your favorite shows, music and all of our exclusive podcasts anytime you want on your on the Amazon Echo.

To listen to the Y98 Live Stream all you have to say is, "Alexa, play Y Ninety Eight Saint Louis." Or try...

"Alexa, play K-Y-K-Y."

"Alexa, play K-Y-K-Y-F-M."

TuneIn

As of August 1, 2018, Y98 and over one hundred other radio stations are no longer available on the TuneIn app or website. The only place to stream Y98 is on Radio.com. Download the Radio.com app for free today in the iTunes or Google Play store.

SONOS or Google Home

We are actively working with SONOS/Google on a Radio.com integration and expect to release support for these platforms in the coming weeks. We will announce an official Radio.com release date on Y98.com and our social platforms, so be sure to follow us for updates.

All other platforms (Auto, OTT, etc)

Unfortunately, Radio.com does not support other platforms outside of the list above, but the team is constantly evaluating and working on support for additional platforms. We will send communication to our listeners as Radio.com is launched on new platforms. Please email [email protected] if there is a platform you're using where Radio.com is not currently available.