Get Tickets to The Roast of Courtney Landrum Here!

For 20 years, Courtney Landrum has entertained listeners on Y98 in St. Louis.

Now, as the namesake of the Courtney and Company Morning Show, Courtney holds the title of the only Morning Show in St. Louis led by a woman.

To commemorate this milestone and notable achievement in St. Louis Media, we will be celebrating with The Roast of Courtney Landrum, Presented by World Famous Fast Eddie's Bon Air.

Held on Saturday, May 11th at the Funny Bone in Westport Plaza, the night will showcase the love St. Louis has for Courtney, her uncomfortable acceptance of attention and celebration and gags galore.

Featuring Special guests from Courtney’s time at Y98 and current cast members of the Courtney and Company Morning Show, the night will be filled with many laughs and fun!

Upgrade your Roast experience by adding a ticket to the VIP After-Party at the Back Street Bar in the Funny Bone and party the night away with Courtney and the Roast Cast!

A portion of ALL tickets will be donated to The First Tee of Greater St. Louis.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!!