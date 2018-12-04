Get $5 Off NYE Live! Ballpark Village Tickets!!
December 4, 2018
Ballpark Village doesn’t do mild, we don’t do tame, when we do it, we DO IT BIG and New Years Eve 2019 is no different as we host 4 special celebrity guests from the cast of Vanderpump Rules! Don’t miss as St. Louis’ own Tom Sandoval and crew Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney host a party you won’t soon forget!
Party-goers can look forward to an all-inclusive package with access to 4 venues, premium drink package, Stella Artois midnight toast, DJ performance, confetti at midnight, and the only BALL DROP IN ST. LOUIS!
Use the promo code "NYE981" and receive $5 off when you purchase your ticket!
Click here and purchase your tickets early before they sellout!!