Husband, wife married 71 years die hours apart from each other

July 16, 2019
Til Death Do Us Part' has a greater meaning today.

Herbert and Frances Daigle were married for 71 years. On Friday, they died 12 hours apart from each other.

Herbert passed at 2:20 am. Frances died at 2:20 pm.

The Delaigle family said in a Friday statement, "It's amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in Heaven. What an amazing love story that is."

The Georgia couple had their first date at the movies. They were engaged a year later. 

