Husband, wife married 71 years die hours apart from each other

(Y98) - Til Death Do Us Part' has a greater meaning today.

Herbert and Frances Daigle were married for 71 years. On Friday, they died 12 hours apart from each other.

Herbert DeLaigle passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Friday morning. Then, just 12 hours later, his wife Marilyn DeLaigle passed away at 2:20 p.m. The couple had been married for 71 years.https://t.co/dLwXrXjQXj — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) July 16, 2019

Herbert passed at 2:20 am. Frances died at 2:20 pm.

The Delaigle family said in a Friday statement, "It's amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in Heaven. What an amazing love story that is."

Video of Couple married for 71 years dies hours apart

The Georgia couple had their first date at the movies. They were engaged a year later.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved