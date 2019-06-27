FREE Starbucks available today only

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Sip in the savings today while Starbucks offers FREE iced beverages after 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, only at participating locations.

With a purchase of at least a Grande iced beverage, you can get a second one of equal or lesser value for free.

New featured beverages include Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Guava White Tea Lemonade, Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade — all made with Teavana teas.

If you're more of a coffee drinker, try the Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato with layers of whipped, fluffy cloud foam —made from egg whites — and a hint of Toffee Nut Syrup, followed by espresso and finished with caramel and mocha drizzle.

This Happy Hour deal is available when you download the Starbucks Mobile App.

