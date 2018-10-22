The Fluctuating Weight and Ego of Jonah Hill

I’ve always wondered about this… what's with the fluctuating weight of Jonah Hill? He often seems kind of sad about this. But also I've thought what his childhood must have been about, to have created the things he has. I mean “Super Bad?” And then to be able to go deeply dramatic with Oscar nominated acting, that is some crazy range.

Well he is doing such a cool thing with a new honest candid MAGAZINE. Yep. Here’s why.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” Hill read to DeGeneres in an interview airing Friday. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, ‘Mid90s,’ that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head." -Jonah Hill.

And READ THIS Philosophy: "I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of. For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”

Watch the interview here.