First Trailer to Season 3 "Main Street" featuring Alton, IL!

We are finally getting a glimpse in the upcoming Hulu Series "Small Business Revolution: Main Street" featuring Alton, Illinois

Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington searched all over America seeking the most inspiring small towns, and this season will feature Alton!

The town of Alton recieved $500,000 to revitalize a few small businesses and the feature the communities transformation in an eight-episode series.

Here is the first trailer for the new season 3 series that begins on October 4th on Hulu.

