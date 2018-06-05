Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead at 55

Sad news today....

According to TMZ, iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her NYC apartment.

Spade was 55 years old, and law enforcement sources confirmed she was found at 10:20 AM ET, and had hung herself in her Park Avenue home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Spade started her work in '80s working for women's magazine "Mademoiselle" in Manhattan, when she moved in with Andy Spade -- David Spade's brother. She and Andy met in college while working at a clothing store.

Together, Kate and Andy launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993, and it blossomed into a full-scale clothing and jewelry line. Kate and Andy got married in 1994.

Kate sold her company in 2007 and took some time off to raise her daughter -- but got back in the game in 2016 by launching a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine ... named after her daughter.

