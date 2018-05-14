PA Images/Sipa USA

Fans React To Prince Harry and Meghan Lifetime Movie

May 14, 2018

The Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, aired for the first time Sunday night on the small screen. 

We all know people love to give their opinions on nearly everything about the royal family, and this perfectly cheesey rendition of the royal romance between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, was no exception.  

Some viewers thought the casting of Meghan was spot on, while others had issue with some of the story line, but no matter the reaction, one thing seems for certain, their eyes were glued to the screen for some royal romance!

Check out some of the Internet's best reactions below.

 

 

 

