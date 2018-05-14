Fans React To Prince Harry and Meghan Lifetime Movie

The Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, aired for the first time Sunday night on the small screen.

We all know people love to give their opinions on nearly everything about the royal family, and this perfectly cheesey rendition of the royal romance between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, was no exception.

Some viewers thought the casting of Meghan was spot on, while others had issue with some of the story line, but no matter the reaction, one thing seems for certain, their eyes were glued to the screen for some royal romance!

Check out some of the Internet's best reactions below.

William and Kate watching the way they are being portrayed in this movie.....#ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/N6PCfdJgK5 — Mandy (@SF49ERS1946) May 14, 2018

Our best casting yet! -- We really nailed it with the cast of #ARoyalRomance. We can't tell the difference, can you? ---- pic.twitter.com/PryEr8JWfg — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) May 7, 2018

If you think I'm gonna spend 2 1/2 hours watching this cheesy lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan, you're absolutely right. #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/A8ZjCYG5aG — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) May 14, 2018

Is anyone else completely bothered that they are doing William and Kate like that? They’re making Kate seem awful and robotic and making it seem like they have a strained marriage. #ARoyalRomance — The Petty Mess (@ThePettyMess_) May 14, 2018