Family Surprises 88-Year-Old Grandma With Justin Timberlake Concert Tickets

88-year-old Bette Maloney, who shares a birthday with Justin Timberlake (January 31st), was shocked when her daughter and granddaughters surprised her with tickets to see him live in concert on his current Man Of The Woods tour.





Bette first began liking JT after seeing him on television, and loves that he can sing, dance, act, write and play his own musical instruments while at the same time be a husband and father. Her granddaughter, Sarah Watson, tells Radio.com that Bette's "favorite songs are 'Mirrors,' especially live, and 'Man of the Woods' and 'Young Man' from this album."

Sarah says she loves being able to put a smile on her grandmother's face and knows that she’ll treasure an experience like this forever -- "And now, we’ll also remember that time Nammie’s video went viral! Ha!"