Fall TV Premiere Dates Are Finally Here!

If you've been patiently waiting for all of your favorite fall TV shows to come back we finally have a schedule!!

Thanks to Zimbio, we have an entire list of the major network shows returning, and a few new shows that you will definitely want to set your DVR's for.

Ozark on Netflix - Aug. 31st

9-1-1 - Sept. 23rd

The Resident - Sept. 24th

The Big Bang Theory on CBS at 8:00 pm - Sept. 24th

The Voice on NBC at 8:00pm - Sept. 24th

Dancing With the Stars on ABC at 8:00 pm - Sept. 24th

Young Sheldon on CBS at 8:30 pm - Sept. 24th

The Good Doctor on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th

Bull on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th

NCIS on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th

Survivor on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

This Is Us on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th

The Goldbergs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Chicago Med on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Empire on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

American Housewife on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Modern Family on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Chicago Fire on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Chicago P.D. on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th

Grey's Anatomy on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th

How to Get Away With Murder on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th

The Good Place on NBC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th

Murphy Brown on CBS at 9:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th

Law & Order SVU on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th

S.W.A.T. on CBS at 10:00 p.m - Sept. 27th

Last Man Standing on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th

Dateline on NBC at 8:00 p.m - Sept. 28th

MacGyver on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th

Criminal Minds on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 3rd

Superstore on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th

Station 19 on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th

Will & Grace on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct 4th

Fresh Off the Boat on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 5th

Speechless on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 5th

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th

Shark Tank on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th

Madame Secretary on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th

Riverdale on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 10th

Supernatural on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 11th

Charmed on The CW at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 14th

The Conners on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct 16th

The Kids Are Alright on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th

black-ish on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 16th

Splitting Up Together on ABC at 9:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th

