This Is Us Cast

Fall TV Premiere Dates Are Finally Here!

August 13, 2018
Features

If you've been patiently waiting for all of your favorite fall TV shows to come back we finally have a schedule!! 

Thanks to Zimbio, we have an entire list of the major network shows returning, and a few new shows that you will definitely want to set your DVR's for. 

Ozark on Netflix -  Aug. 31st 

9-1-1 - Sept. 23rd 

The Resident - Sept. 24th 

The Big Bang Theory on CBS at 8:00 pm  - Sept. 24th 

The Voice on NBC at 8:00pm  - Sept. 24th 

Dancing With the Stars on ABC at 8:00 pm  - Sept. 24th

Young Sheldon on CBS at 8:30 pm - Sept. 24th

The Good Doctor on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th 

Bull on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th 

NCIS on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th 

Survivor on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

This Is Us on  NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th 

The Goldbergs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Chicago Med on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Empire on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

American Housewife on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Modern Family on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Chicago Fire on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Chicago P.D. on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th 

Grey's Anatomy on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th 

How to Get Away With Murder on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th 

The Good Place on NBC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th 

Murphy Brown on CBS at 9:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th 

Law & Order SVU on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th 

S.W.A.T. on  CBS at 10:00 p.m - Sept. 27th 

Last Man Standing on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th 

Dateline on NBC at 8:00 p.m - Sept. 28th 

MacGyver on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th 

Criminal Minds on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 3rd 

Superstore on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th 

Station 19 on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th 

Will & Grace on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct 4th 

Fresh Off the Boat on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 5th 

Speechless on  ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 5th 

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th 

Shark Tank on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th 

Madame Secretary on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct.  7th 

Riverdale on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 10th 

Supernatural on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 11th 

Charmed on The CW at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 14th 

The Conners on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct 16th 

The Kids Are Alright on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th 

black-ish on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 16th 

Splitting Up Together on ABC at 9:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th 

