Fall TV Premiere Dates Are Finally Here!
If you've been patiently waiting for all of your favorite fall TV shows to come back we finally have a schedule!!
Thanks to Zimbio, we have an entire list of the major network shows returning, and a few new shows that you will definitely want to set your DVR's for.
Ozark on Netflix - Aug. 31st
9-1-1 - Sept. 23rd
The Resident - Sept. 24th
The Big Bang Theory on CBS at 8:00 pm - Sept. 24th
The Voice on NBC at 8:00pm - Sept. 24th
Dancing With the Stars on ABC at 8:00 pm - Sept. 24th
Young Sheldon on CBS at 8:30 pm - Sept. 24th
The Good Doctor on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th
Bull on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 24th
NCIS on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th
Survivor on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
This Is Us on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 25th
The Goldbergs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Chicago Med on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Empire on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
American Housewife on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Modern Family on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Chicago Fire on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Chicago P.D. on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 26th
Grey's Anatomy on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th
How to Get Away With Murder on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th
The Good Place on NBC at 8:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th
Murphy Brown on CBS at 9:30 p.m. - Sept. 27th
Law & Order SVU on NBC at 10:00 p.m. - Sept. 27th
S.W.A.T. on CBS at 10:00 p.m - Sept. 27th
Last Man Standing on Fox at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th
Dateline on NBC at 8:00 p.m - Sept. 28th
MacGyver on CBS at 8:00 p.m. - Sept. 28th
Criminal Minds on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 3rd
Superstore on NBC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th
Station 19 on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 4th
Will & Grace on NBC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct 4th
Fresh Off the Boat on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 5th
Speechless on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 5th
Dancing With the Stars: Juniors on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th
Shark Tank on ABC at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th
Madame Secretary on CBS at 10:00 p.m. - Oct. 7th
Riverdale on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 10th
Supernatural on The CW at 8:00 p.m. - Oct. 11th
Charmed on The CW at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 14th
The Conners on ABC at 8:00 p.m. - Oct 16th
The Kids Are Alright on ABC at 8:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th
black-ish on ABC at 9:00 p.m. - Oct. 16th
Splitting Up Together on ABC at 9:30 p.m. - Oct. 16th
