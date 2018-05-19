EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Gives Sneak Peek of 2018 Billboard Music Awards

When you’re best friends with 15-time ACM Award host Reba McEntire, you have to assume she’ll give you advice before hosting your first major televised award show, right?

Well, maybe not exactly. Kelly Clarkson dishes on that, and she shares more exclusive details, like how many wardrobe changes we can expect during tomorrow night’s big show:



As she mentioned above, it’s not just a big weekend for Kelly--her daughter has also stolen the spotlight:



My disco diva nailed her first performance ever!! #RiverRose #ProudMomAlert --❤️ kid concerts are the greatest! pic.twitter.com/VSoUqKY3qM — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 18, 2018

Wait, Kelly is also performing during the show tomorrow night. Maybe we can expect a surprise collaboration with the adorableduring the BBMAs?

No matter what happens, we’ll be watching!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

We’re backstage all weekend long, so check back for more awesome EXCLUSIVES from backstage before the big show.