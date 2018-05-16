Ethan Hawke Can't Help But Dote On Daughter Maya Ahead of Her Stranger Things Debut
May 16, 2018
Ethan Hawke couldn't help but brag on his daughter Maya when ET asked about her upcoming role on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.
"I had no doubt that she was gonna get parts," Ethan shared during the First Reformed press junket earlier this week. "It wasn't a giant shock to me."
"She's extremely sincere, passionate, young woman and she's at the beginning of her life," he added. "It's pretty thrilling."
My date to the @filmindependent #SpiritAwards is way cooler than me. Thanks for making me look good. @maya_hawke
A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke) on
