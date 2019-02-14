Empire star, Jussie Smollett staged attack?

CHICAGO (AP) — Detectives are interviewing two "persons of interest" who surveillance photos show were in the area of downtown Chicago where "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked last month, police said Thursday.

The two men aren't considered suspects but may have been in the area at the time Smollett said he was attacked, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. Smollett said two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs before attacking him and putting a rope around his neck at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Guglielmi told The Associated Press that the two men are the same people shown in surveillance photos released last month by police. Guglielmi said the men were identified through advanced technology, interviews with Smollett and witnesses, and transportation records.

According to WBBM TV and reporter Charlie De Mar, who says he spoke to the family of the 2 men. Both men are Nigerian and were extras on "Empire." Based on what the cops have already said, it appears these are the same men who were captured on the surveillance video.

BREAKING:Police raided the home of two persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case last night. Both men are of Nigerian decent and have appeared as extras on the show. Police took bleach, shoes electronics and more.Officers asked family if they knew #Jussiesmollett. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PDSFtf5jwb — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 14, 2019

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, told ABC News in an interview that aired earlier Thursday that he believes the people of interest were the ones who attacked him.

"I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them," he told the network. "Never did."

No arrests have been made in the case. Police said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Smollett also told the ABC News that people who question his narrative of the attack were "ridiculous" to think he would lie.

Video of &#039;Empire&#039; star Jussie Smollett heartbroken over criticism after attack

Click here to read the latest from TMZ.