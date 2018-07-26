Ellie Kemper Is Coming To St. Louis County Library

St. Louis comedian and star of “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Ellie Kemper is coming back home for a book tour!

Ellie delivers a hilarious and uplifting collection of essays about her journey from suburban St. Louis to Hollywood.

Contagiously cheerful, predictably wholesome, and mostly inspiring except for one essay about her husband’s feet, “My Squirrel Days” is a funny, free-wheeling tour of Ellie’s life.



Tickets go on sale September 6th and can be purchased through Brown Paper Tickets or at Library Headquarters, and the actual event will take place Saturday, October 13 at 7 PM - 9 PM.

INDIVIDUAL TICKET $35 (Admits ONE and includes one copy of “My Squirrel Days”)



PACKAGE TICKET $40 (Admits TWO and includes one copy of “My Squirrel Days”)



A limited number of PRE-SALE TICKETS go on sale September 4th for Friends of the Foundation. Friends members will receive an email with purchasing instructions. Join the Friends at foundation.slcl.org.



Seating will be offered on a first come, first served basis.



The proceeds from this event will benefit St. Louis County Library’s Career Online High School Scholarship Fund.

Video of Ellie Kemper and Mindy Kaling Reminisce About The Office

