Eckert's Farms welcome strawberry season with new membership packages

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KYKY) — Strawberry season is in full swing at Eckert’s Farms, and to celebrate the local growers are introducing family membership packages with discounts, coupons and more.

This weekend only — May 10 and May 11 — membership packages are 50% off. Starting at $30, the packages include unlimited field access to the Grafton or Belleville Farms, coupons for the country store or restaurant, 10% off pick-your-own purchases and a monthly deal for events at Eckert’s.

Strawberries have arrived! And for the first time ever, we’re offering membership packages to help you #MakeMoreMemories at #Eckerts.



Learn more at https://t.co/jcqa7LIWE7. Share your own Eckert’s memories using the official hashtag and be entered to win a premium package! pic.twitter.com/1syDRQSxCN — Eckert's (@EckertFarms) May 6, 2019

Members will also receive emails about exclusive picking days and dollars off admission to the farm in Millstadt.

For more information, visit eckerts.com/membership.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.