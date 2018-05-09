Is DWTS Heart Throb Val Chmerkovskiy About to 'Put a Ring On It'?
May 9, 2018
It sounds like there could be wedding bells in the near future for DWTS love birds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.
Johnson joked with ET on Tuesday that "times-a-ticking" for Val to get down on one knee. She followed, "We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon>. We both have very big things happening right now."
But it looks like Val definitely got the hint when he followed up by commenting on a picture of Johnson with, "I should def put a ring on it" followed by several very cute emojis.
For more about the couple, you can check out the full article here.
I should def put a ring on it ------ https://t.co/XIKV5CKppm— Valentin (@iamValC) May 9, 2018