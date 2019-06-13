Dunkin' offers free coffee day after Blues' Stanley Cup win

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) – Dunkin' Donuts is celebrating the St. Louis Blues' first ever Stanley Cup win by offering guests Free Medium Hot or Ice Coffee today, Thursday, June 13.

Offer is valid all day at participating locations and excludes Cold Brew and Frozen Coffee. AlmondMilk and Espresso Shots May be an Additional Charge. Not valid on mobile orders. Limit 1 per guest.

“Dunkin’ is a proud partner of the St. Louis Blues, and we are so excited to offer Blues fans this special offer to celebrate this history making win,” Kelly Vaughn, Dunkin’ Marketing Manager, Midwest said in a release. “Let’s go, Blues!”

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved.